The Women's Minister Will Not Be At Boris Johnson's Emergency Summit On Violence Against Women

A summit to combat violence against women set up by Boris Johnson has been branded “absurd” after it emerged the government’s own equalities minister will not attend.

Liz Truss, who holds the dual brief of international trade secretary and minister for women and equalities, will not be at Monday’s crime and justice taskforce, convened amid widespread outcry over the death of Sarah Everard.

The meeting of the cross-Whitehall committee on Monday will be chaired by the prime minister and include Priti Patel, the home secretary, Robert Buckland, the justice secretary, and Cressida Dick, the Met Police commissioner.

Johnson is under renewed pressure to formulate a strategy to tackle violence against women, but no minister from the Government Equalities Office (GEO) will be the meeting, Downing Street has confirmed.

It comes after Everard’s remains were found and a mass vigil was held at Clapham Common, where the 33-year-old was last seen.

Dick has resisted calls for her resignation after police officers were strongly criticised for breaking up the crowd and trampling flowers laid by mourners.

The PM has said he has full confidence in the commissioner and has pledged to bring forward new measures to ensure women’s safety.

But MPs and women’s charities have called the failure to include any equalities minister “disappointing”.

Felicia Willow, Fawcett Society chief executive, told HuffPost UK: “It’s right that the prime minister is turning the spotlight on what happened this weekend— urgent action is needed to address violence against women and girls.

“However, it is disappointing to see that a meeting set up to address the needs of women does not include a spokesperson from the women and equalities portfolio, leaving the committee lacking a voice that focuses solely on the needs of women.