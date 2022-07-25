Action Boris Goes On Secret Visit To Special Forces Base Amid Border Chaos

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British Armed Forces in North Yorkshire. Andrew ParsonsAndrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson went on a visit to a “special forces base” on Monday despite chaos at the border and accusations of government paralysis.

The outgoing prime minister continued his jaunts around the UK which have sparked criticism that he is “missing in action”.

Last week he was pictured in camouflage meeting Ukrainian soldiers being trained in the UK, complete with photos of him throwing a dummy grenade.

The week before he was pictured in an RAF fighter jet, flying alongside the flagship Voyager plane he uses to travel on overseas trips and giving a thumbs up.

Boris Johnson in a fighter jet Downing Street

The prime minister’s spokesman confirmed on Monday morning that he had gone on another trip, this time to a special forces base, but refused to divulge any further details.

Johnson has just six weeks left as prime minister of the United Kingdom when he will be succeeded by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

However, thousands of Conservative party members are calling for the right to have a vote on whether to reject Johnson’s resignation as prime minister.

A petition set up by Conservative peer Lord Cruddas has been signed by more than 7,000 party activists.

And some reports over the weekend even suggested that Johnson was letting it be known that he would love another run at the top job.

Multiple sources told the Sunday Times he believes he will one day return as prime minister, like his hero Sir Winston Churchill, who had two stints in No 10.

