Activists Demand Jeremy Corbyn 'Clean Up' Pro-Labour Facebook Pages Amid Anti-Semitism Row

Activists have demanded Jeremy Corbyn take action to “clean up” the biggest social media communities associated with the Labour Party as the row over anti-Semitism rumbles on.

Members of centrist group Progress say they have found dozens of examples of Jew-hate within the Labour Party Forum Facebook page - one of the biggest unofficial social network groups connected to the movement - as well as calls for “moderate” MPs to be deselected.

Corbyn has pledged to stamp out problems within Labour following a protest by leading Jewish groups earlier this week, who accused him of “repeatedly siding with anti-Semites”.

He sent out an email to new members this week underlining his commitment to the cause, but has been accused of “lacking the political will” to do so.

Progress director Richard Angell told HuffPost UK: “The first thing Labour should nationalise is the Labour Party Forum on Facebook, and clean up the cesspit of anti-Semitism that is operating in the name of the party we all love, and the Labour leader.

“A zero-tolerance attitude to anti-Semitism would get these people out of the party and a clear up the social media space for Labour members.