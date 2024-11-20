12 Actors People Thought Were Miscast At First, But Can't Imagine Changing Now

Warner Bros. Pictures

I’m going to be honest with you here: I wasn’t sure Selena Gomez was going to be the best pick for Only Murders In The Building until I saw the show.

Now, though, I can’t even begin to think about anyone else playing Mabel. Funny how that happens, isn’t it?

Advertisement

It turns out I’m not alone in jumping the gun, either. In a recent Reddit post shared to r/moviecritic, site user u/phantom_avenger wanted to know about the times other Redditors’ prejudices were happily proven wrong.

“Which actor or actress seemed miscast for a role, but ended up being perfect?” they asked.

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) “Bruce Willis was not seen as an action hero, and then Die Hard happened.”

“Bruce Willis as John McClane basically changed the trajectory of action heroes. Prior to Die Hard pretty much the only popular ones were the Stallone and Schwarzenegger types.” u/thesirblondie

2) “Bryan Cranston as Walter White.”

″‘This show is going to fail. The dad from f*cking Malcolm In The Middle?’ was a comment I remember seeing.” u/CitronNo8069

3) “When I saw previews for The Bourne Identity I was like, ‘Matt Damon as a badass superspy assassin? Ugh.’”

“He totally nailed it. I was so wrong.” u/nothatdoesntgothere

4) “Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos [in Monster].”

“I watched the movie for a women’s issues class and I had the exact same reaction. She was so amazing in that movie.” u/Parmesann

5) “Daniel Craig [initially] got a lot of hate for James Bond.”

“He was also the first one who made James Bond seem human. He was the first one to be vulnerable.” u/nobodyisattackingme

6) “Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.”

”[I thought he was] much too tall, Australian, [and] mostly known as a stage actor primarily in musicals.” u/Peanut_Champion

7) “I’m an old fart who remembers Michael Keaton being cast as Batman.”

“With the roles he’s done since, it makes sense but back then it was a bit strange because he was best known as a comedic actor. He worked out well for a Burton Batman.” u/sparklingdinoturd

8) “Robert Pattinson as Batman.”

“He absolutely killed it, when people talked so much sh*t about him being cast.” u/cagingthing

9) “Colin Ferrell in The Penguin.”

“One of the best casting choices, he’s insanely good.” u/Glad_Discount4748

10) “Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders.”

“Cillian’s appearance and stature don’t scream criminal gang boss but I couldn’t see anyone else as Tommy Shelby.” u/Due-Secret-3091

Advertisement

11) “Chris Evans for Captain America.”

“At the time he had few serious roles in big films and was mostly seen as a comic relief actor. Boy did he prove everyone wrong.” u/slinky317

12) “Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems.”

“Even his past ‘serious’ roles had a goofy offbeat slant to them (looking at you, Punch Drunk Love) but MAAAN that dude slayed that movie.”

Do you disagree with any of these or have anything to add? Let us know!