Adam Brody Welcomes Very Familiar Face To The Cast Of Nobody Wants This Season 2

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Nobody Wants This has added some exciting new names to the cast of season two.

The Netflix comedy proved to be a huge hit in 2024 thanks in no small part to the on-screen chemistry between its leads, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

And, as revealed on Thursday evening, Adam will be welcoming a familiar figure to set in the near future.

Advertisement

The official Netflix outlet Tudum has shared that the former O.C. star’s real-life wife Leighton Meester will be making a guest appearance as Abby, described as “Joanne’s nemesis from middle school” who is now a successful parenting influencer.

Everybody Wants This!



Leighton Meester will guest star in Nobody Wants This Season 2 playing Kristen Bell’s middle school nemesis who Joanne crosses paths with as an adult. pic.twitter.com/uHKXaRpyef — Netflix (@netflix) February 20, 2025

But the former Gossip Girl star isn’t the only new addition to the Nobody Wants This cast.

Tudum also teased that Miles Fowler will also play a new character, appearing as a love interest for Kristen’s character’s sister.

Advertisement

Miles Fowler is joining the cast of Nobody Wants This Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Nobody Wants This was an immediate hit for Netflix when it premiered in October 2024.

The show centres around an agnostic woman who falls for a man she meets at a party without realising he is a Rabbi, and was inspired by creator Erin Foster’s experiences of converting to Judaism before marrying her husband.

While it received mostly positive reviews, the show was met with some criticism due to the depiction of its Jewish female characters, which generated some debate online.

Advertisement

For its second season, it was revealed that Girls producers Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan are joining the behind-the-scenes team of Nobody Wants This as showrunners, with Erin remaining on the creative team as an executive producer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the announcement, Erin shared that certain characters would be developed more in season two, though she maintained this was not in response to any particular criticism.

Meanwhile, Adam has also been vocal about one area he’d like to be explored in the new batch of episodes.

Advertisement