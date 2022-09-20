Adam Levine performing in Tel Aviv earlier this year Shlomi Pinto via Getty Images

Musician Adam Levine has spoken out to “clear the air”, following rumours that he was involved in a year-long romance with an Instagram model while married to his wife.

Earlier this week, internet personality Sumner Stroh claimed in a viral TikTok post that she’d previously been involved in “an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model” for a year.

In the clip, she then shared screenshots of messages which she alleged were sent to her by the Maroon 5 frontman.

On Tuesday afternoon, Adam shared a statement on his personal Instagram, which read: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during regrettable period in my life.

“In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Adam has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. The pair have two daughters together, five-year-old Dusty Rose (who will turn six later this week) and four-year-old Geo Grace.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Adam and Behati were expecting their third child.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine pictured at an event last year Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

At the end of his Instagram statement, Adam concluded: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.