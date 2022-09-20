Musician Adam Levine has spoken out to “clear the air”, following rumours that he was involved in a year-long romance with an Instagram model while married to his wife.
Earlier this week, internet personality Sumner Stroh claimed in a viral TikTok post that she’d previously been involved in “an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model” for a year.
In the clip, she then shared screenshots of messages which she alleged were sent to her by the Maroon 5 frontman.
On Tuesday afternoon, Adam shared a statement on his personal Instagram, which read: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air.
“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during regrettable period in my life.
“In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”
Adam has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. The pair have two daughters together, five-year-old Dusty Rose (who will turn six later this week) and four-year-old Geo Grace.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Adam and Behati were expecting their third child.
At the end of his Instagram statement, Adam concluded: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.
“I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”