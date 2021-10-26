Adam Levine Is Not Impressed After Woman Crashes Stage During Maroon 5 Set

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the We Can Survive concert at Hollywood Bowl

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was visibly annoyed after a woman crashed the stage during the band’s set at a recent concert.

The singer could be heard shouting “fuck!” after the stage invader rushed to try and hug him, despite the pandemic.

Adam and his band were in the middle of performing their hit Sunday Morning at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday.