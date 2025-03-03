Adam Sandler Gets Kicked Out Of The Oscars For A Very Adam Sandler Reason

Adam Sandler losing his cool at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday night. Myung J. Chun via Getty Images

Adam Sandler went full Billy Madison during a bit at the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday night.

During his opening monologue, Oscars host Conan O’Brien took it upon himself to act as fashion police and told the celebrity-studded crowd that it was of utmost importance “that everyone is properly dressed” for the event.

O’Brien then took aim at someone in the audience who looked a bit too slovenly for the ceremony.

“You’re dressed well, Adam,” he said sarcastically to Sandler, who was sitting in an aisle seat sporting basketball shorts and a bright blue hoodie.

“What are you wearing?” Conan pressed, causing Sander to throw a full-on man-baby tantrum indicative of many of his comedic characters.

“Nobody even thought about what I was wearing ’til you brought it up!” Adam yelled.

“You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m., Adam,” O’Brien said, describing Sandler’s ensemble pretty accurately.

But the SANDMAN WASN’T HAVING IT.

“You know what, Conan?! I like the way I look,” Sandler yelled. “I don’t care about what I wear, what I don’t wear! Goodbye, my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt that offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peeeeeeers!”

O’Brien attempted to apologize to Sandler, but Sandler was so fired up that he got up and prepared to leave.

But not before running over to actor Timothée Chalamet and coming up with a new potential catchphrase.

“CHALAMEEEEET!” Sandler yelled before hugging the “Dune” star and walking out of the Dolby Theatre.

Watch the hilarious moment in the clip below.

lol Adam Sandler (in shorts and a sweatshirt) interrupting Conan O'Brien's Oscars monologue to run up to Timothée Chalamet and hug him



"Chalamet!!!!!!!" pic.twitter.com/F8dvRleEL9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025