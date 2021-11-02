NBC Adele during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2020

Adele has unveiled the tracklisting for her upcoming fourth album 30 – but there’s one song title in particular that’s really got fans talking. On Monday night, the award-winning singer revealed the names of the 12 tracks featured on the standard edition of her new album, including the chart-topping Easy On Me, which was released as the collection’s lead single last month.

🚨 Adele has released the tracklist for her new album, ‘30.’



Out on Friday, November 19th. pic.twitter.com/uV7sedd6ZD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2021

While 30 will feature songs like album opener Strangers By Nature, an interlude named All Night Parking featuring the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner and the much-hyped finale Love Is A Game, one track started trending almost immediately after the tracklisting was announced, despite fans not even having heard it yet. Of course, we’re talking about I Drink Wine. Although we’ve still got a couple of weeks to go until we can hear 30 in full, that hasn’t stopped Adele fans from speculating about what could be in store:

Can't wait to see which song on Adele's new album '30' makes me cry the most, but the sequence of 'Cry Your Heart Out', 'Oh My God', 'Can I Get It' and 'I Drink Wine' feels like the most relatable track list ever made. pic.twitter.com/VgoxOhoKBp — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 1, 2021

adele has a track on 30 called i drink wine. she knows her audience so well. — paul ‘our name, sweetie’ whitley (@mrpwhitley) November 1, 2021

Just seen the tracklist for Adele's new album and I'm already obsessed with track 7 - 'I Drink Wine'. #Adele30



Also, track 4 is an instruction - 'Cry Your Heart Out'. pic.twitter.com/RsAzu74Hvl — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 1, 2021

me listening to I drink wine by #adelepic.twitter.com/9nQxFZYxpw — natalia (@clownforadelex) November 1, 2021

I know Adele’s gonna make me cry to a song called “I Drink Wine” the hold she has on me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2YVllzALvD — papi seed (@joshforrealz) November 2, 2021

me four glasses deep trying to sing adele's "i drink wine" pic.twitter.com/vN3iyJsudN — goob (@gabebergado) November 1, 2021

we can act like ‘i drink wine’ by adele won’t be the anthem of 2022 but that would be lying — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) November 1, 2021

Adele has a song on 30 called “I Drink Wine” and I’ve never been so ready. pic.twitter.com/KOhQNPnt69 — Greg (@halloimgreg) November 1, 2021

Adele coming up with the song titles Oh My God, I Drink Wine and Can I Get It pic.twitter.com/ID9ME06TGn — Alex (@alexandermaIIoy) November 1, 2021

Ready with my glass of Chardonnay for when Adele drops I Drink Wine pic.twitter.com/koPCeZU3E2 — Ed Barnes (@edbarnesjourno) November 1, 2021

Adele after writing I Drink Wine pic.twitter.com/LfLwIBuIML — new profile, who dis? (@ricendeans) November 1, 2021