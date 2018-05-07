Adele posted pictures from her bash on Instagram, which also revealed she’d dressed as Kate Winslet’s character Rose from the 1997 film.

The ‘Hello’ singer enjoyed an epic ‘Titanic’ -themed party to mark her milestone, which came complete with a replica of the ship’s famous staircase.

Adele is known for throwing the mother of all parties ( just ask Alan Carr ), but she really took things up a notch as she celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend.

She was also seen dancing with pals while wearing life jackets, referencing the ship’s catastrophic last journey.

Adele had chosen the theme for the occasion as she is a huge fan of the movie, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane.

Hailing it as “the best night of her life”, she admitted she was “absolutely fucked” and not sure if she’d ever feel quite the same again.

Sharing the pics, she wrote: “Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far.

“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

She also went on to praise rapper Childish Gambino (also known as actor Donald Glover) on the release of his latest single and video ‘This Is America’.

“Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms,” she wrote. “I adore you x.”