Adele Sitting Blindfolded In A Greasy Spoon Eating Spotted Dick Is As Ridiculously Camp As It Sounds

If Adele’s music career ever dries up (yeah, right), we think she could have a bright future fronting her own food show.

The Easy On Me singer has taken part in Vogue magazine’s Ultimate British Taste Test, which saw her being blindfolded (“I’m feeling like I’m in the next 50 Shades Of Grey movie”) while trying to guess the twelve British dishes put in front of her in a makeshift greasy spoon.

One word: camp.

’What the fuck is this?” she asks after being served up a pickled egg.

“It’s nowhere near as bad as jellied eels. One of my nans likes eating them without her dentures in,” she shares.