Adele Pole Dances And Gets Her Life To It's Raining Men During Surprise G-A-Y Appearance

Adele may be the biggest music star in the world right now, but she can still party with the best of them, as she proved at London’s Heaven nightclub on Thursday.

The Easy On Me singer was seen having a lovely old time at the LGBTQ+ night G-A-Y in a series of videos that stunned fans shared on social media.

After recording an appearance on The Graham Norton Show – which is set to air on Friday and will see her address her rumoured engagement to boyfriend Rich Paul – Adele hotfooted it in to central London to party.

She even joined RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen Cheryl Hole on stage to judge the club’s regular Porn Idol contest.

Adele was seen getting her absolute life to Geri Halliwell’s version of It’s Raining Men, complete with what we think might have been her attempt at a death drop...

adele partying at a gay bar has me on the floor 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f8eakVCl6I — nicky (@getawayonce) February 11, 2022

And getting down to Ce Ce Peniston’s Finally...

Adele at the Heaven Night Club few minutes ago.pic.twitter.com/9NUVLwI3JM — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

She was also seen dancing round a pole on stage...

Adele dropping it at a drag show in front of a huge “gay” sign is something I never knew I needed! 😍🏳️‍🌈#Adele #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/eJWj8c5DNu — _NickRyan_ (@_nickryan_) February 11, 2022

OMG, ADELE NO POLE DANCE DA BOATE HEAVEN pic.twitter.com/ayXRkAyd0b — Adele Online (@adeleonlinecom) February 11, 2022

Before telling the crowd she “fucking loves” Cheryl Cole, who Cheryl Hole is named after, describing her as “one of my heroes”...

so true adele so true pic.twitter.com/luBIuPqZz8 — megan ☾ (@meganpompom) February 11, 2022

And she also admitted to the crowd that she was covering up with her blazer as she’d managed to rip her top.

After Cheryl asked if she could sing in place of Alan Carr next time she does a TV special, she joked: “You’re invited to Vegas when I re-announce the show.”

Adele talking with @CherylHoleQueen at the Heaven Night Club tonight.



pic.twitter.com/1iyDNvSTcj — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

She was referring to her postponed Las Vegas residency, which she pulled at the last minute last month due to it not being ready.

In her Graham Norton interview, she said she is “working her arse off” to reschedule the dates, and that it will “100% happen this year”.

Adele on The Graham Norton Show Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images

After the show, Cheryl couldn’t quite take in what had happened that night, tweeting: “I’m sorry, not @Adele turning up at my show tonight,” adding a crying emoji.

Along with pics of her with the superstar, Cheryl joked of her recent Drag Race UK vs The World elimination: “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina.”

I’m sorry, not @Adele turning up at my show tonight 😭 — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 11, 2022