Adele Says She’s ‘Working Her A*** Off' To Reschedule Las Vegas Shows That Will ‘100%’ Happen This Year

Adele has assured fans that her recently cancelled Las Vegas shows will go ahead this year.

Although she has yet to set a date, the singer says her string of residency shows will “100%” be happening before the year is out.

Asked about what happened in Vegas during an appearance on Friday’s Graham Norton Show, she said: “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time.

“I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

She continued: “We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Asked if she will vanish again after Vegas, and if so, for how long, the 33-year-old hinted her next break could see her trying for another baby.

“I definitely will but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy,” she said.

“I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding.

“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”