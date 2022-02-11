Entertainment

Adele Says She’s ‘Working Her A*** Off' To Reschedule Las Vegas Shows That Will ‘100%’ Happen This Year

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time.”
Adele has assured fans that her recently cancelled Las Vegas shows will go ahead this year.

Although she has yet to set a date, the singer says her string of residency shows will “100%” be happening before the year is out.

Asked about what happened in Vegas during an appearance on Friday’s Graham Norton Show, she said: “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time.

“I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

Adele is a guest on this week's Graham Norton Show.
She continued: “We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Asked if she will vanish again after Vegas, and if so, for how long, the 33-year-old hinted her next break could see her trying for another baby.

“I definitely will but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy,” she said.

“I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding.

“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

The Graham Norton Show, Friday 11 February BBC One 10.35pm and available on BBC iPlayer.

