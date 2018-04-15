These Videos Of Adele Getting Down To Beyoncé's Coachella Set Are Giving Us So Much Life

Beyoncé superfan Adele could simply not hold in her excitement during her Coachella set it seems.
The ‘Someone Like You’ singer was quite literally dancing around her living room in glee as her hero headlined the US festival - and there’s videos to prove it.
Adele posted clips of herself getting down as she enjoyed Beyoncé’s performance to her Instagram page.
And after years of simply standing on stage while performing, it seems Adele has been hiding a hidden talent this whole time.
Beyoncé’s set went down a storm with other fans too, especially given it featured the reunion of Destiny’s Child.
Adele has never made a secret of her love of Beyoncé, even snapping her Grammy award in half to share with her in 2017, when she claimed Beyoncé‘s ‘Lemonade’ deserved to win over her ’25′ record in the Best Album category.
While Adele is usually pretty quiet on social media, she has has made a few exceptions of late, recently sharing a photo from Alan Carr’s wedding, which she arranged, officiated and hosted at her house.