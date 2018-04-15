These Videos Of Adele Getting Down To Beyoncé's Coachella Set Are Giving Us So Much Life

Beyoncé superfan Adele could simply not hold in her excitement during her Coachella set it seems.

The ‘Someone Like You’ singer was quite literally dancing around her living room in glee as her hero headlined the US festival - and there’s videos to prove it.

Adele posted clips of herself getting down as she enjoyed Beyoncé’s performance to her Instagram page.

And after years of simply standing on stage while performing, it seems Adele has been hiding a hidden talent this whole time.