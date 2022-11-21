Adele Hilariously Brings Her Megan Thee Stallion Choreography To Vegas Residency

It looks like Adele’s love for Megan Thee Stallion is anything but water under the bridge.

During the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on Friday, the Easy On Me singer treated fans with some familiar choreography.

While performing her 2016 hit Water Under The Bridge, Adele broke out the same moves initially crafted by Megan Thee Stallion in her 2020 hit video for her song, Body.

Advertisement

Adele doing the choreography to ‘Body’ while perfoming ‘Water Under The Bridge’pic.twitter.com/l2SckPcpWa — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) November 19, 2022

In case you’re unclear as to why this Adele and Megan Thee Stallion crossover is, as they say, “iconic,” let’s rewind to 2021.

After someone on Twitter questioned why Adele never has backup dancers, a fellow user shared a mashup of Megan Thee Stallion dancing at the American Music Awards to Water Under The Bridge.

Advertisement

The resulting video instantly went viral and launched dozens of memes.

There was also a TikTok trend of users recreating Megan Thee Stallion’s choreography to the Adele song and many subsequent hilarious Twitter mashup videos.

Adele previously channeled the meme of herself and the WAP rapper during her July performance at BST Hyde Park 2022, breaking out some of Megan Thee Stallion’s Body moves during that show.

In response, Megan Thee Stallion posted a snapshot of Adele breaking it down on Instagram, writing, “Hot Girl Adele.”

The cheeky inclusion was just one of many things fans raved about during the highly-anticipated show. The concert, which was her first of 32 shows at Caesars Palace, was previously slated to kick off in January, but had been postponed due to coronavirus-related disruptions to production.

Advertisement

The “delivery delays” cited by Adele in her address to fans at the time seemed to have been entirely resolved by Friday’s show, which featured a fantastic display of pyrotechnics, jokes, rain, and more.

“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” Adele told the crowd.

“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you.”