Adele And Spice Girls Lead Celebrity Celebrations After Lionesses Game-Changing Euro 2022 Win

Adele and the Spice Girls are among the famous faces to praise the Lionesses following their Euro 2022 victory.
The England women’s team beat Germany 2-1 after extra time on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.
Following their historic win, Adele described their achievement as a “game changer”, while the Spice Girls celebrated their “girl power”.
Spice Girls Melanie C and Geri Horner, who were in the stands at Wembley Stadium to watch the final, shared snaps on Instagram as they sent their congratulations to the team.
“Beyond proud. Inspiring a nation and a generation,” Melanie tweeted.
David Baddiel, who recorded the classic 1996 football anthem Three Lions with Frank Skinner and Lightning Seeds, said he can finally say the lyrics “it’s come home”.
Many other celebrities rejoiced in the Lionesses’ victory on social media...
BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott hailed the team as role models as she co-hosted coverage of the event on Sunday.
“They’re so relatable, they’ve all been on a journey, hardship, struggle, overcoming stuff, and those are role models,” she said. “They’re real, they follow their passion, their heart and this is where it’s led them.
“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums for women’s games for these Euros. So many people said no. I hope you all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to do it.”
Her co-host Gabby Logan also signed off with a message to fans.
“Is this a game-changing moment?” she asked. “Well, the record audiences on TV and crowds in the stadium has been fantastic, brilliant. But to really move the sport on, we need you.
“If you’ve enjoyed it, get yourself along to a WSL game this season – even if you only go to one or two.
“The Lionesses have brought football home. Now it’s down to the rest of us to make sure it stays here.”