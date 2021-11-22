Get Ready To Bawl With Adele As She's Surprised On Stage By A Childhood Teacher

As if Adele fans needed any more feelings to deal with right now.

The British singer cried hard after she was surprised on stage by her childhood English teacher during Sunday night’s An Audience With Adele.

Like her recent US TV special, the live show to promote her new album, 30, was performed for an audience of A-listers.

Instead of being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, this time, Adele was quizzed by members of her celebrity guest list. This included British acting icon Emma Thompson, who asked the singer if she had someone who inspired and supported her when she was younger.

“Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove [Academy] who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald,” Adele replied without hesitation.

She said they hadn’t kept in touch after the teacher left in eighth grade, but “she got me really into literature.”

“Like, I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics,” she added.

“She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that. She used to have all these gold bracelets and gold rings. She was bloody cool and so relatable and likable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”

That’s when Emma announced that Miss McDonald was present, and she made her way up to the stage to see her former pupil. Cue lots of tears...

“Thank you for remembering me,” the teacher told Adele.

“No, you really, you really did change my life,” Adele said