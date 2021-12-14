Approximately half an hour later, the deputy prime minister told BBC Breakfast: “I know we’ve had one death and I think we’ve got nine people who are in hospital with it.”

The government also issued a correction and confirmed there were still just 10 people who had been hospitalised with Omicron – the same figure which was reported on Monday.

As Raab was then interviewed by Adil and co-host Ranvir Singh, the presenter took the minister to task over his incorrect figures.