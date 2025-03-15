Adolescence looks seto be another hit for Netflix Netflix

It might only be March, but this year has already given us plenty of British dramas that have really had people talking, from Netflix’s Missing You and Toxic Town to ITV’s Playing Nice, Apple’s Prime Target and Disney+’s A Thousand Blows.

The latest new UK-based offering to grab people’s attention is the Netflix original Adolescence, both starring and created by Stephen Graham, his first time co-writing a major TV project.

Centring around a teenage boy who is accused of killing a girl from his school, the show builds up the tension by having each episode take place in one continuous shot, echoing another of Stephen’s recent shows, Boiling Point.

And as well as Stephen – the show boasts an impressive, predominantly British cast.

Here’s where you might have seen some of the stars of Adolescence before…

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham as Andrew "Combo" Gascoigne in This Is England Moviestore/Shutterstock

Stephen Graham is on a real roll right now.

After initially starting out with roles in Coronation Street and The Bill, in the 2000s he was cast in Gangs Of New York, Snatch and This Is England, which proved to be his breakout moment.

He can currently be seen in the Disney+ series A Thousand Blows.

Ashley Walters

Ashley Walters in the early years of Top Boy during its run on Channel 4 Channel 4

Adolescence marks a return to Netflix for Ashley Walters, after previously playing big roles in the shows Top Boy and Missing You.

His past work includes the police dramas Cuffs, Bulletproof, Safe House and In The Dark, and the Doctor Who episode Journey To The Centre Of The Tardis.

Before making the move into acting, Ashley was a member of the British rap group So Solid Crew, and went on to release a string of solo albums under the moniker Asher D.

Erin Doherty

Erin Doherty as Princess Anne in season three of The Crown Des Willie/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Erin Doherty is another Netflix regular to join the cast of Adolescence, having previously played Princess Anne opposite Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Tobias Menzies in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown.

Her other TV work has included the TV thriller Chloe, the BBC’s 2018 adaptation of Les Misérables and the current historical drama A Thousand Blows, the first of two 2025 collaborations between herself and Stephen Graham.

Faye Marsay

Faye Marsay in Game Of Thrones HBO

Game Of Thrones fans will recognise Faye Marsay as The Waif from the fantasy drama’s fifth and sixth seasons.

Before that she appeared in the historical drama The White Queen, the comedy My Mad Fat Diary, the Bafta-winning film Pride and the Black Mirror episode Hated In The Nation.

You might also have seen her in the Netflix adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the Star Wars spin-off Andor or the period drama Ten Pound Poms.

Christine Tremarco

Christine Tremarco as Rose Miligan in Emmerdale last year ITV/Mark Bruce/Shutterstock

Some of Christien Termarco’s most notable TV work included playing Davina Shackleton in Waterloo Road, Linda Andrews in Casualty, Marie Thompson in Little Boy Blue (in which she shared the screen with Adolescence’s own Stephen Graham) and Diane Gallagher in The Responder.

Last year, she also began a regular stint as Rose Jackson in Emmerdale.

She’s also appeared in the films Anita And Me, The Trouble With Men And Women and Ingenious, and played Eva Braun in the 2005 TV movie Uncle Adolf, which featured Ken Stott as Hitler.

Mark Stanley

Mark Stanley as Rob Hepworth in season three of Happy Valley BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Mark Stanley’s on-screen career got off to an impressive start in 2011, when he landed the role of Grenn in Game Of Thrones.

Since then, you might have also seen him in Dickensian as Bill Sikes, Colin Caffell in White House Farm, Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn and Thom Youngblood in Trigger Point.

If you enjoyed Happy Valley, you might also remember Mark’s performance as Rob Hepworth in the most recent season.

Jo Hartley

Jo Hartley as June in After Life Netflix

Jo Hartley will be familiar to This Is England fans for her portrayal of Cynthia Fields, and she also portrayed June in Ricky Gervais’ Netflix comedy After Life.

Her additional work has included the ITV thriller Passenger and the films Ill Manors, Eddie The Eagle, Bank Of Dave and the biopic Torvill & Dean, portraying Jayne Torvill’s mother, Betty.

Owen Cooper

Owen Cooper plays a troubled teenager in Netflix's new drama Adolescence Netflix

Taking centre stage in Adolescence is teen actor Owen Cooper.

While the hard-hitting drama makes his first major on-screen credit, he’s already landed his next major role, playing a younger version of Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff in the Emerald Fennell adaptation of Wuthering Heights.