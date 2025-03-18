You Probably Missed This Musical Detail That Makes Adolescence Even More Haunting

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper on the set of Adolescence Netflix

This article contains spoilers for the Netflix drama Adolescence.

In episode two of Adolescence, Faye Marsay’s character laments that in murder cases, it’s often the perpetrator who is focussed on, rather than the victim.

“Katie isn’t important. Jamie is,” she claims. “Everyone will remember Jamie. No one will remember her. That’s what annoys me. That’s what gets to me.”

While the hard-hitting Netflix drama undoubtedly focusses on Jamie, played by teen actor Owen Cooper, rather than the girl at his school that he murders, director Philip Barantini said that the team did make sure that Katie’s voice was heard in some small way throughout the show – even if viewers don’t realise it.

Speaking to the official Netflix outlet Tudum, Barantini explained that a voice heard in the score over the course of the show’s four episodes actually belongs to Emilia Holliday – who briefly appears in the show as Katie.

“The voice in the score is Katie’s voice,” he explained. “Katie is a part of the whole series. Her presence is always there.”

Another key musical moment in the show comes at the end of episode two, which also makes use of a remarkable drone shot that maintains the show’s one-take, straight-through approach.

While the camera flies to another part of the action, where Stephen Graham’s character is seen lying flowers on the spot where his son murdered his classmate, a cover of Sting’s Fragile is heard being performed by a children’s choir.

Similarly, Aurora’s Through The Eyes Of A Child is heard over the show’s closing moments, which as chosen by Barantini as he heard it for the first time around the time he first read Adolescence’s script.

Meanwhile, a more light-hearted moment in the show makes use of Aha’s Take On Me, as Jamie’s parents reflect on the early years of their romance as teenagers.