Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence Netflix

It seems like everyone right now is talking about the new Netflix drama Adolescence – and with good reason.

As you’d expect, this has led many viewers to question exactly how it all came together.

While the crew has already lifted the lid on some of the specifics, Netflix also posted a thread on X over the weekend, with answers to some of fans’ most frequently asked questions.

First of all – was Adolescence really all shot in one take?

In a word, yes. While we already know this took months of planning and two weeks’ worth of rehearsals – as well as a week of shooting for each episode, which consisted of two takes a day – Netflix got more into the nitty gritty in their X thread.

So, while we know that there were 10 full takes filmed over that five-day period, that doesn’t take into account the many takes that were started and then abandoned due to a variety of mistakes.

Netflix also revealed that while episode one used a take shot on the very first day, every other episode in the series used the final take each time.

Q: Surely they didn’t actually film each episode in one shot, right?!



They absolutely did! If you can’t see the joins, it’s because there aren’t any. Each episode was genuinely filmed in real-time in one continuous shot. We promise! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 15, 2025

Q: So did they film each episode more than once?



A lot more. It was initially planned that they would film each episode in full 10 times (once in the morning, once in the afternoon, across five days) – but in reality a few attempts had to be abandoned and restarted, so some… — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 15, 2025

Q: Which takes were chosen for the final episodes?



Ep 1 - Take 2 - shot on shoot day 1 of 5

Ep 2 - Take 13 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5

Ep 3 - Take 11 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5

Ep 4 - Take 16 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 15, 2025

If Adolescence is all shot in one long take, how did the crew stay behind the camera all that time?

Well, it turns out they didn’t.

Netflix revealed that members of the crew disguised themselves as extras so that if they did wind up coming in front of the camera, it wouldn’t spoil the illusion for the viewers watching at home.

However, each episode was also meticulously choreographed, so everyone knew where they had to be at each moment of the hour-long shoot.

Q: How did the crew stay out of shot as the camera moves around?



During these rehearsals the cast would also work through the choreography, allowing the DOP to plan the positions of the camera through the whole take, as well as the movements of the crew.



Sometimes it was… — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 15, 2025

And what happened if one of the actors or crew members messed up while filming Adolescence?

Apparently, that depended on how big the mistake was.

Netflix said: “In some instances they carried on, but often takes were completely abandoned.”

“No pressure!” they quipped.

Q: What if someone messed up their lines or did the wrong thing?



It depends on the size of the mistake – in some instances they carried on, but often takes were completely abandoned. No pressure! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 15, 2025

And what about that drone shot at the end of episode two of Adolescence?

Before the show premiered, it was revealed that after the camera was passed repeatedly between the director and cinematographer, it was then seamlessly clipped into a drone at the end of episode two, to allow for that incredible aerial shot.

In Netflix’s behind-the-scenes thread, they also included a photo of exactly what this looked like, revealing: “The [director of photography] carries the camera and follows a school pupil to the traffic lights with a wide shot as she goes at the end of the school day.

“Before she crosses the road, a team attach the camera to a drone, which then flies a distance of 0.3 miles across the site to the murder scene, where it comes down to a camera operator and team of grips who smoothly catch the camera and transition into a close shot of Stephen Graham. Easy.”

Q: How did they film the drone shot at the end of Ep 2?



The DOP carries the camera and follows a school pupil to the traffic lights with a wide shot as she goes at the end of the school day. Before she crosses the road, a team attach the camera to a drone, which then flies a… pic.twitter.com/kKk7ocLCkU — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 15, 2025

Anything else?

Loads! Check out more of Netflix’s posts below:

Q: How did the cast prepare?



In preparation for the shoot, segments of the script were rehearsed and a little bit more added each day – starting with five minutes on the first day and then adding further material as they went through, so by the end of the week they would be… — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 15, 2025

Q: How many extras were there in the school in Ep 2?



320 teenagers playing school children, and 50 adults playing teachers, shoppers and parents. And yes, they all had to be in exactly the right place at the right time. There were 13 takes of this episode! pic.twitter.com/zcqmNMV0Sj — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 15, 2025