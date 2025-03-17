It seems like everyone right now is talking about the new Netflix drama Adolescence – and with good reason.
Not only does the show pack a hard-hitting, emotional punch and feature an impressive, predominantly British cast, it also stands out thanks to its unique filming style, with all four episodes being shot in one, long continuous take.
As you’d expect, this has led many viewers to question exactly how it all came together.
While the crew has already lifted the lid on some of the specifics, Netflix also posted a thread on X over the weekend, with answers to some of fans’ most frequently asked questions.
First of all – was Adolescence really all shot in one take?
In a word, yes. While we already know this took months of planning and two weeks’ worth of rehearsals – as well as a week of shooting for each episode, which consisted of two takes a day – Netflix got more into the nitty gritty in their X thread.
So, while we know that there were 10 full takes filmed over that five-day period, that doesn’t take into account the many takes that were started and then abandoned due to a variety of mistakes.
Netflix also revealed that while episode one used a take shot on the very first day, every other episode in the series used the final take each time.
If Adolescence is all shot in one long take, how did the crew stay behind the camera all that time?
Well, it turns out they didn’t.
Netflix revealed that members of the crew disguised themselves as extras so that if they did wind up coming in front of the camera, it wouldn’t spoil the illusion for the viewers watching at home.
However, each episode was also meticulously choreographed, so everyone knew where they had to be at each moment of the hour-long shoot.
And what happened if one of the actors or crew members messed up while filming Adolescence?
Apparently, that depended on how big the mistake was.
Netflix said: “In some instances they carried on, but often takes were completely abandoned.”
“No pressure!” they quipped.
And what about that drone shot at the end of episode two of Adolescence?
Before the show premiered, it was revealed that after the camera was passed repeatedly between the director and cinematographer, it was then seamlessly clipped into a drone at the end of episode two, to allow for that incredible aerial shot.
In Netflix’s behind-the-scenes thread, they also included a photo of exactly what this looked like, revealing: “The [director of photography] carries the camera and follows a school pupil to the traffic lights with a wide shot as she goes at the end of the school day.
“Before she crosses the road, a team attach the camera to a drone, which then flies a distance of 0.3 miles across the site to the murder scene, where it comes down to a camera operator and team of grips who smoothly catch the camera and transition into a close shot of Stephen Graham. Easy.”
Anything else?
Loads! Check out more of Netflix’s posts below:
Adolescence is available to stream now on Netflix.