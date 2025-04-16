Do Parents Actually Want Kids Watching Adolescence In School?

Netflix Adolescence's Jamie at a desk

After a headteacher put forward his case for why Netflix’s hit drama Adolescence shouldn’t be shown in schools, the general public – specifically, parents – have had their say on whether they think it’s required viewing for tweens and teens.

A poll by More in Common has revealed almost two-thirds (63%) of parents support screening the drama in order to address misogyny, violence and radicalisation among young people.

This figure rises to three-quarters (76%) among those who have seen the show.

For those who haven’t yet seen it, the four-part TV drama follows the chilling case of 13-year-old Jamie, played by teen actor Owen Cooper, who is arrested on suspicion of murdering his classmate, Katie.

A lot happens over the course of the series – which touches on a range of themes, from struggling school systems and family dynamics, to masculinity and the rise of online misogyny.

What else did the survey find?

More In Common’s polling found Labour voters are the most supportive of showing the TV series in schools, with 68% saying the programme should be shown to students, compared to only 7% who think it is a bad idea.

Reform voters are the least likely to support screening the show, with only 37% saying it’s a good idea.

Luke Tryl, executive director at More in Common UK, said: “What shines through in this research is that Adolescence has clearly resonated with the British public and several of their concerns.

“It’s clear that the public, and parents in particular, want to see schools and authorities take practical steps to confront the dangers of misogyny and online radicalisation among our young people.”

Brits appear to be more split on whether screening the show would be a good use of children’s time in school, however – 43% think that this would be an effective use of children’s time in school, while 23% disagree.

In an op-ed published on HuffPost UK, Alex Crossman, headteacher of the London Academy of Excellence, cited research which warns against ‘negative social norming’, or as he puts it, “the risk that education unintentionally normalises the thing it is trying to eliminate”.

“For those engaged in – even on the fringe of – bullying, misogyny and violence, watching Adolescence could positively reinforce those tendencies, while sending other students off in search of the very content the series warns about,” he said.

The headteacher also noted that “navigating the issues raised by Adolescence requires advanced skills that not every teacher possesses”.

The TV show has sparked much debate among parents in terms of how they keep kids safe and protect them from harmful online content.