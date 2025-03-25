If You Think Adolescence Is Just About Online Incel Groups, You Missed The Point

Netlfix Adolescence's Jamie standing over his psychologist

Like millions of fellow viewers, I was hooked on Netflix’s Adolescence the second it went live on Netflix.

The show, which centres on a radicalised teen’s gendered crime, tackles the difficult topic of misogynist teenage boys head-on, and in white-knuckle detail.

Much attention has been given to the online element of the main character’s pre-jail life, too.

He spent “hours” in his room on the internet, his parents say at the end of the show; he’s been accused of being an “incel,” or a member of an online group whose name stands for “involuntarily celibate,”. The beliefs of the incel community have been linked to multiple violent crimes and femicides.

But does the sexism that led to the show’s violence exist only, or even mostly, out of the adults’ control in impossible-to-reign-in online spaces?

We spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Rostilav Ignatov, chief medical officer at The Haven Detox, about the dangers of reducing Adolescence to an online-only story.

“Restricting the focus to online issues related to a teen’s life risks missing out on critical offline factors that influence their development and worldview”

Viewers of Adolescence have mentioned that the sexism in the four-part show doesn’t just happen in shady rooms or behind closed doors.

″‘She makes a nice roast’ being the only nice thing [Jamie] says about his mum, the female teacher forgetting the female PC’s name”, the way Jamie’s dad’s mood dictates the family household at the end of the show despite the whole household’s grief, and many more real-life cases of sexism are rife in the show.”

Dr Ignatov told us: “it is misplaced to partition physical interactions from virtual ones when they have a symbiotic relationship.”

“Unaddressed social recognition or disrespect within family and schooling contexts could encourage the adolescent to use unhealthy online pathways,” he added.

Adults in the show who don’t identify with alt-right or incel online groups, and are even a part of the generation mystified by the internet’s sexist subgroups, may have led more to Jamie’s radicalisation than they realise, the expert continued.

“Having experienced offline... harmful gender socialisation causes one to seek... online spaces laden with such harmful social norms.”

And while Jamie’s parents might have regretted not paying attention to his digital life, Dr Ignatov continued, “Passive anger among parents, gendered power relations in workplaces, and heated atmospheres in homes are equally neglectful.”

A ‘blended’ approach is best

“There is a danger of missing foundational offline behaviours that are critical to the person’s online actions and exploring missing underlying problems that may heighten their impacts,” Dr Ignatov told HuffPost UK.

“All caregivers, educational staff, and mental health professionals need to create and nurture preemptive sympathetic offline frameworks while teaching teens how to properly relate to the online world.”