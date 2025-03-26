Owen Cooper as Jamie in Adolescence Netflix

Adolescence fans have been left wowed after Netflix released more candid footage from teen actor Owen Cooper’s auditions.

Before being cast as Jamie Miller in the record-breaking British drama, Owen famously had no professional acting experience, and had only been pursuing acting lessons as a “hobby” on a weekend.

However, thanks to the footage posted on Netflix’s social media accounts earlier this week – which have already accrued millions of views across the streaming giant’s various platforms – it was immediately apparent how the now-15-year-old wound up landing the role.

“This kid is so good, I cannot believe he had no experience prior to this role,” one impressed viewer wrote on TikTok, while another agreed: “And just like that, a new star is born.”

A third compared Owen’s performance to a young Leonardo DiCaprio, while someone else commented: “You can see he took time and dedication to get this role as perfect as he can. He put his all into this. A STAR!!”

Over on Instagram, his audition was described as “outstanding”, with one fan enthusing: “From someone who isn’t a trained actor, this is on another level!!

“Great self tape but look what happened after they gave him direction… awesome acting,” another wrote.

The praise also continued on X:

Phenomenal actor at that age. Boy will go far. — Traylo (@Traylos) March 25, 2025

the way he just got better and better…a star https://t.co/Us6aY2cQfV — kudus pr manager 🇬🇭 (@kimkimdaya) March 24, 2025

You know they’re invested in someone when they get the audition reel out of the archives https://t.co/A61xAP4BxR — Yshee Black (@ysheeblack) March 25, 2025

One person who was less enthusiastic about the footage was Owen himself.

The teen actor was recently left cringing when Netflix played him footage from his audition back as part of a video interview – for one reason in particular.