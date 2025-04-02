Adolescence Has Officially Been Dethroned As The Most-Watched TV Show On Netflix Right Now

Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in Netflix's Adolescence Netflix

Just shy of three weeks on from its premiere, the hard-hitting Netflix drama Adolescence has finally been dethroned from the top of the platform’s most-watched right now list.

The Stephen Graham miniseries premiered on 13 March, and quickly became the most-watched show of the moment on Netflix in the UK, as well as 70 other countries.

In the weeks since, Adolescence hadn’t budged from the number one spot on Netflix UK’s chart – that is, until Wednesday.

At the time of writing, the four-part series has now fallen to number two, behind the true crime documentary Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.

Netflix’s synopsis for the three-part doc explains: “Young women who worked in the sex industry were disappearing from New York City and Long Island and their families were desperate for answers.

“Then in 2010, female remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, leading to a string of additional discoveries at a virtual dumping ground steps away from New York’s busiest beaches.

“Despite all of this, the case of the ‘Long Island serial killer’ remained unsolved for 13 years – until July 2023, when a major break came after corruption was rooted out within the police responsible for the case.”

While it no longer holds the top spot on Netflix’s current most-watched chart, it’s still not exactly bad news for Adolescence’s viewing figures.

Owen Cooper was the breakout star of Adolescence, which marked the 15-year-old's first time on screen Netflix

