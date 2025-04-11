Adolescence Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Season 2 News

Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Netflix's Adolescence Netflix

At the start, it didn’t seem likely that Netflix’s hit TV show Adolescence would get a season two.

Listed as a “miniseries” by the streamer, it was originally only meant to contain the four single-take episodes millions of us have already seen.

Screenwriter Jack Thorne told Deadline that he and his team had answered all the questions they meant to and that it was left open-ended for good reason; though The Sun reported that a “source” said Netflix had secured a season two.

Advertisement

And now, Brad Pitt’s entertainment company Plan B is “in talks” with Adoslescence director Philip Barantini to get season two going.

But fans have thoughts about the news.

“A season two is unnecessary, needs to be a one and done limited series like it was intended to be,” a poster on X stated.

Is another season really necessary, or does it risk diluting the show's impact? — EverPeak (@EverPeak01) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

“Is another season really necessary, or does it risk diluting the show’s impact?” another X user asked.

Is another season really necessary, or does it risk diluting the show's impact? — EverPeak (@EverPeak01) April 9, 2025

“What more do we need to know?” yet another X reads, while some called for the series to be turned into an anthology.

Advertisement

“If you’re gonna be a limited series, submit for all those awards, etc. YOU NEED TO COMMIT,” a different fan stated.

“Anthologies (White Lotus, etc) are an exception because it’s much easier for them to stand alone, but if not, follow through with your limited commitment!”

This is my biggest TV pet peeve. If you're gonna be a limited series, submit for all those awards, etc. YOU NEED TO COMMIT. Anthologies (white lotus, etc) are an exception because it's much easier for them to stand alone, but if not, follow through with your limited commitment! https://t.co/RBICzalo3q — Dani Shangold (@Dani_Shangold) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

For their part, Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleine told Deadline that they wanted to “widen the [show’s] aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive.”

They added that they hope Stephen Graham, who co-produced the show with his and his wife Hannah Walters’ company Matriarch Productions, will return alongside writer Jack Thorpe.

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters via Associated Press

Advertisement

For his part, Stephen had previously told a Vanity Fair interviewer who asked about a potential season two: “Let’s see how the figures are.”

The show, which was seen over 24 million times in its first week alone, clearly is not lacking on that front.

Perhaps that’s why a “smirking” Stephen added. “But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.”

Advertisement