Owen Cooper plays a troubled teenager in Netflix's new drama Adolescence Netflix

Netflix’s gripping new drama Adolescence has given people plenty to discuss – but one of the show’s biggest talking points is undoubtedly the incredible performance by its young star, Owen Cooper.

Adolescence was the teen actor’s very first professional project, in which he stars opposite Stephen Graham as a high school student accused of murdering a girl in his class.

Owen’s first ever on-screen performance has already earned him plenty of praise, and he’s already racked up his next project.

Owen Cooper will play a younger version of Jacob Elordi's character in Wuthering Heights via Associated Press

Speaking to Variety around the release of Adolescence, Owen revealed he still had “another couple of weeks left” of shooting on the much-hyped film.

He enthused: “It’s been going really well. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

“Obviously it not one-shot anymore! So I’m getting used to that,” he added, referring to Adolescence’s distinctive shooting style. “But it’s been amazing. Emerald’s lovely.”

As for co-stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, Owen said they would “always speak in the makeup chair”.

“Jacob’s lovely. He’s always chatting to everyone. And same as Margot. Margot is lovely as well,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, it was revealed that Owen also has Stephen Graham to thank for his role in Wuthering Heights, as the Bafta nominee recommended his own agent to him after their work on Adolescence.

Adolescence is available to stream now on Netflix. Wuthering Heights is expected to hit cinemas next year.