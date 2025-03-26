Adolescence Writer Responds To 'Absurd' Racist Criticism Of Netflix Drama

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper as Eddie and Jamie Miller in Adolescence Netflix

While Netflix’s hard-hitting drama Adolescence has won near-unanimous praise from critics, and has also proved hugely popular with viewers, a quick search for the show on social media also reveals a more unpleasant criticism that has been levelled at the drama by a select few.

In fact, production was already underway on Adolescence when a mass stabbing took place in Southport last year, killing three children and seriously injuring 10 more.

However, that hasn’t stopped some from buying into false claims about the show’s inspirations, leading to some racist conversations about why the show centres around a white teenager.

Screenwriter Jack Thorne told the podcast The News Agents: “They’ve claimed that Stephen and I based [Adolescence] on a story and so they’re saying that we ‘race swapped’ it.”

“Nothing is further from the truth,” Jack then insisted. “I have told a lot of real-life stories in my time. I know the harm that can come when you take elements of a real-life story, and you put it on screen, and the people aren’t expecting it.

“There is no part of this that’s based on a true story, not one single part.”

Adolescence screenwriter Jack Thorne Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

He continued: “It’s absurd to say that [these crimes are] only committed by Black boys. It’s absurd, it’s not true.

“And history shows a lot of cases of kids from all races committing these crimes. We’re not making a point about race with this. We are making a point about masculinity. We’re trying to get inside a problem. We’re not saying this is one thing or another. We’re saying this is about boys.”

Earlier this week, Jack also responded to criticism from some about the decision not to focus on the victim in Adolescence or her family at all over the course of the series, and shut down the suggestion that a second season could resolve this issue.

However, during his interview with The News Agents, Jack did admit there was one other character from Adolescence that he wished he could have focussed more on.

