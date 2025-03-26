Adolescence Writer Admits There's 1 Thing He Wishes He Could Change About The Show

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence Netflix

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne has admitted there’s one character from the show he wishes he could have explored more.

The hit Netflix drama centres around the murder of a teenage girl at the hands of a boy in her class, and the effect these events have on the community and the teen killer’s family.

Episode two of Adolescence takes place at the high school where both the victim and her killer were students, with select moments focussing on Katie’s best friend, Jade, who is in mourning.

During an interview with The News Agents podcast, Jack shared: “I wish, having now seen it and completed it and thought about it since, I wish we’d spent longer with Jade, her best friend.”

Fatima Bojang plays Jade in Adolescence Netflix

He continued: “I think Jade was a really interesting character, and she was beautifully played. She was really angry at Katie’s death. And I think there was a way that I could have written that episode two, where I gave the audience slightly more glimpses of her, and in retrospect, I would have written a bit more of her in.

“But that’s always the case with every drama you do. You sort of sit back and watch it afterwards and go, ‘Ah, there was a story there that I didn’t quite see’.

“So, I wish we’d done a bit more on Jade.”

However, he said that he thinks it would have been a “mistake” to centre an episode around Katie’s family, as this “would have sort of taken us into a story that we weren’t telling”.

Screenwriter Jack Thorne in the This Morning studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Jack was asked about the criticism from some Adolescence viewers that not enough attention was paid to Katie compared to the boy who killed her (which is even commented on within the show itself).

Claiming that he and his team are “not the right people to tell Katie’s story”, he told This Morning: “Our aim was to try and tell Jamie’s story as fully as we possibly could – and maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way. And maybe we would be inadequate to that task.”

