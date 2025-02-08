Adrien Brody at a photo call for his film The Brutalist via Associated Press

Adrien Brody is looking back on his impromptu Academy Awards kiss with Halle Berry with some perspective.

During a wide-ranging interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the star of The Brutalist briefly addressed the memorable but much-debated moment from the 2003 Oscars, when he spontaneously swept Halle into a passionate embrace after winning Best Actor for his role in The Pianist.

At the time, many viewers saw the kiss as an example of unscripted Hollywood magic.

In the decades since, however, many believe it was inappropriate for Adrien to blindside Halle, given how the sudden gesture gave her zero chance to consent.

While talking to Variety, Adrien said he valued critics’ views of the kiss but wasn’t exactly apologetic.

“We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing,” he said. “And nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad.”

Adrien Brody briefly acknowledged his controversial 2003 Oscar kiss with Halle Berry during a new interview with Variety. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images

Back in 2017, Halle admitted that she was blindsided by the incident but that she also understood how the thrill of winning an Oscar could have clouded Adrien’s judgement.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she told host Andy Cohen that she “knew nothing about” the kiss before it all played out on stage.

Remembering her reaction, she told the presenter: “I was like, ‘What the fuck is happening right now?’ That is what was going through my mind.”

But the star, who won the Best Actress Oscar one year prior to the incident, went on to add: “Because I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body, I just fucking went with it.”

Despite the awkwardness of the whole affair, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between actors.

