Adrien Brody Breaks Silence On Longest Oscars Speech In History: 'I'm Gonna Keep This Short'

Brody (above) beat out Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan, Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet for the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Adrien Brody is reflecting on his long-winded acceptance speech at the Oscars.

The US actor was naturally overwhelmed to win Best Actor for his performance in The Brutalist, and took to the stage Sunday to share as much.

However, he wound up trying the patience of viewers (and, apparently, Oscars producers, who tried – and failed – to play him off) by speaking for five minutes and 36 seconds – long enough to set an official Guinness World Record.

Adrien spoke about the situation on Monday in an Instagram video recorded during a leisurely walk.

“I’m gonna keep this video short ’cause I know I made the longest Oscar speech in history,” the two-time Oscar winner said through laughter.

“So I’m gonna keep it short: I love you all. You know I’m grateful. Keep smiling. And I hope that this proves that dreams can come true.”

“And I hope that your dreams can come true as well,” he continued. “God bless you.”

While he broke his silence on what many on social media decried as a “narcissistic” or “self indulgent” speech that “said a lot of fucking nothing”, he didn’t say much about the general criticism over its length.

Adrien beat quite the competition, as the category nominees included Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan, Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet — who would have dethroned him as the youngest Best Actor winner had he taken the trophy home.

Back in 2003, Adrien won his first Oscar for his performance in The Pianist when he was 29. As of Sunday, Timothée was 278 days younger than Adrien was when he won.

After receiving a Screen Actors Guild Award for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Timothée was deemed by many to be an Oscars front-runner.

The glory was ultimately reserved for Adrien, though, who not only ignored the melody playing him off but ordered the Oscars organisers to “turn the music off” so he could continue his speech. While broad-ranging overall, his sermon ended on a pleading note to humanity.

“I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked,” he said on stage. “OK, I’ll get out of here. I love you. I appreciate you all. Let’s fight for what’s right.”