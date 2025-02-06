Adrien Brody Opens Up About Awkward Moment A Makeup Artist Thought His Nose Was A Prosthetic

Adrien Brody pictured during a Q&A in New York last week via Associated Press

Adrien Brody has opened up about a rather embarrassing incident that took place behind the scenes of his new film The Brutalist.

The Academy Award winner is in the running for his second Oscar thanks to his role in the epic historical drama, in which he donned several prosthetics to help embody his character.

He told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon earlier this week: “They had to do a prosthetic procedure.

“It’s funny, everyone’s very busy, it’s a movie with a lot of moving pieces and so I had a new team of people who I had never met.”

As a result of this, Adrien said he found himself in the makeup chair with a whole team “removing this apparatus all over me”, with one MUA in particular focussed on his nose.

The only issue there was the fact Adrien’s nose was, in fact, the real deal.

“She’s just working away, and I said, ‘Are you trying to remove that?,’” he recalled. “And she said, ‘Yes’. And I said, ‘That doesn’t come off’.

“And then she says, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry’. And then she goes, ‘This is going in my diary’.”

“Why not?” he then quipped, adding: “Now it’s going in my talk show repertoire, there you have it.”

Adrien is up against stiff competition in the Best Actor category at the upcoming Oscars, where Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan and Colman Domingo have also been nominated.

