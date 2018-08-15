Neville Southall's Twitter Account Taken Over By 'Therapist' For 'Adult Babies And Diaper Lovers'

In what may be one of the more bizarre tales of the summer, former Welsh goalkeeper Neville ‘Big Nev’ Southall’s Twitter account has gone viral after being taken over by a woman who runs a nursery for “adult babies”.

Grace Rogers, a “professional mummy” from Nottingham, took control of the ex-Everton player’s social media on Wednesday in a bid to “give voice to littles” and the adult baby/“diaper lovers” community.

Rogers, who had a profile on Fetlife, a social network for the BDSM and fetish community, says in her Twitter bio she provides “non-fetish therapeutic care” to her clients. On her website, she describes herself as a psychotherapist.

Southhall, 59, has 144,000 followers on his Twitter account, and has been regularly handing over the reigns to charities and activists for the last few months, allowing them a platform to speak about the various issues they face.

A pinned tweet on Big Nev’s profile states views and content expressed during takeovers “do not reflect or represent” his own.

This particular theme quickly caught people’s attention, making “Neville Southall” a top trend on the social media platform on Wednesday afternoon.