How Afghans Are Pushing Back Against The Taliban With Peaceful Protests

Above image: Men sit in a vehicle for the protest against Taliban rule, August 19, 2021.

Afghanistan was overrun by the Taliban in less than 10 days – but the remaining civilians are still finding ways to fight back against the militants’ rule.

The terror group declared victory over the country on Sunday when the Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani fled.

The group had launched a lightning offensive through the nation the moment the US – and its allies – started to withdraw its troops in August.

US President Joe Biden had decided to end America’s longest-war and called the military out of Afghanistan after 20 years – Nato followed suit.

Very few expected two decades of democratic progress to collapse so quickly after their departure.

The Afghan military, trained up and funded by Nato, did not resist to the Taliban’s takeover either.

While the west is trying to evacuate some Afghan refugees, as well as its own nationals, through Kabul airport, those left behind seemed to be desperately trying anything to leave.

However, on Afghanistan’s 102nd Independence Day on Thursday, Afghan citizens came together and pushed back against the Taliban’s totalitarian rule.

Many took to the streets of their home country holding the national flag, a symbol which the Taliban tried to replace this week with their own emblem.

These peaceful demonstrations reportedly resulted in some deaths after Taliban fighters shot at the crowds.

The photographs below show a snapshot of how the Afghans tried to push back against the militants this week.