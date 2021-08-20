How Afghans Are Pushing Back Against The Taliban With Peaceful Protests

Above image: Men sit in a vehicle for the protest against Taliban rule, August 19, 2021.
Afghanistan was overrun by the Taliban in less than 10 days – but the remaining civilians are still finding ways to fight back against the militants’ rule.
The terror group declared victory over the country on Sunday when the Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani fled.
The group had launched a lightning offensive through the nation the moment the US – and its allies – started to withdraw its troops in August.
US President Joe Biden had decided to end America’s longest-war and called the military out of Afghanistan after 20 years – Nato followed suit.
Very few expected two decades of democratic progress to collapse so quickly after their departure.
The Afghan military, trained up and funded by Nato, did not resist to the Taliban’s takeover either.
While the west is trying to evacuate some Afghan refugees, as well as its own nationals, through Kabul airport, those left behind seemed to be desperately trying anything to leave.
However, on Afghanistan’s 102nd Independence Day on Thursday, Afghan citizens came together and pushed back against the Taliban’s totalitarian rule.
Many took to the streets of their home country holding the national flag, a symbol which the Taliban tried to replace this week with their own emblem.
These peaceful demonstrations reportedly resulted in some deaths after Taliban fighters shot at the crowds.
The photographs below show a snapshot of how the Afghans tried to push back against the militants this week.
People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2021.
Protesters walk through the streets of Kabul on Independence Day, August 19, 2021.
Women pictured marching for Afghanistan, August 19, 2021 – the Taliban are renowned for their misogynistic views.
People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2021.
People carry Afghan flags as they take part in an anti-Taliban protest in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 18, 2021 in this screen grab taken from a video.
People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2021.
Former British interpreters protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 13, 2021. After the international coalition withdrew, Afghan former UK interpreters feared the Taliban and demanded protection from the UK government during a demonstration.
Afghans hold their national flags as they celebrate the 102nd Independence Day of Afghanistan in Kabul on August 19, 2021.
Afghans try to raise the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, despite the presence of Taliban fighters around them, during a rally for Independence Day at Pashtunistan Square in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Afghans hold up a national flag as they celebrate the 102nd Independence Day of Afghanistan in Kabul on August 19, 2021.
People carry Afghanistan’s national flag to mark the 102nd Independence Day of Afghanistan in the Wazi Akbar khan area of Kabul on August 19, 2021.
A group of people march with Afghan flags during the Afghanistan’s Independence Day rally in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 19, 2021.
Taliban confront and assault rally-goers they try to control a crowd rallying to raise the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan during a rally for Independence Day, Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Afghans try to raise the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, despite the presence of Taliban fighters around them, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
About 200 people rallied towards the city centre chanting on Afghanistan’s Independence Day, Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Afghan women, holding placards, gather to demand the protection of Afghan women’s rights in front of the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.