blackCAT via Getty Images Would you let a 'Sexual Happiness A.I.ssistant' run your sex life?

And while we welcome tech into our bedrooms in the shape of sex toys, one sexual wellness brand has taken things a step further with the creation of an AI sex life advisor.

Yup, Lovehoney has launched a first-of-its-kind AI advisor, combining tailored sexual wellness advice and product recommendations to guide customers on their personal journey of sexual exploration.

Named the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant, the tool is built on state-of-the-art large language models (like OpenAI) and enriched by more than 20 years of sexual wellness expertise, user research, and advice articles, curated by the in-house user research team and qualified sexologist Elisabeth Neumann.

Users can ask an unlimited number of questions related to sex and the A.I.ssistant will provide personalised and completely discreet advice based on Lovehoney’s own expertise to help spice things up in the bedroom.

But the most important question of all – does it work? And is it any good?

Well, our selfless reviewer 24-year-old Gabrielle Kusi-Appiah agreed to have a VERY busy week and tested it out to see if it could really spice things up.

Gabrielle’s Lovehoney A.I.ssistant Journal

DAY 1

Prompt you used:

At first we asked what new things we could try and it gave us some different ways to change our sex life such as different foreplay, different positions as well as using toys. We asked it to specify different types of foreplay and then specified ‘sensory play’ for a more detailed response.

Suggestion from Lovehoney AI:

“Here are some engaging types of foreplay you can explore:

Using Foreplay Dice: Generate new ideas for activities.

Role-Playing Scenarios: Get inspired and act out different roles.

Position Cards: Discover new sexual positions together.

Foreplay Board Games: Mix questions and forfeits for added fun.”

“Great choice with sensory play! Here are some ideas to enhance your experience:

Blindfolding: Heightens anticipation and focuses on touch.

Temperature Play: Use warm or cool objects to tease the senses.

Feather Teasing: Light touches can create an exciting sensation.

Massage Oils: Enhance the tactile experience with fragrant oils.”

Your experience:

Really good, we tried the temperature play with an ice cube which my partner enjoyed a lot. It allowed us to try something we probably wouldn’t have thought of ourselves and something we haven’t done before. We have done it again since and will be DEFINITELY revisiting in the future.

kali9 via Getty Images Set the scene for excellent sex.

DAY 2

Prompt you used:

We actually used the same prompt as day one and asked it again about different types of foreplay as we’d seen something the day before but didn’t manage to get a picture of it to remember!

Suggestion from Lovehoney AI:

“Absolutely, foreplay is a fantastic way to enhance intimacy and build anticipation! Some popular types include kissing, touching, oral stimulation, and sensual massages. You can also explore role play or dirty talk to spice things up. If you’re looking for specific ideas or techniques, let me know what you’re interested in, and I can help you explore different categories!”

Your experience:

This time we focused on the sensual massages, which we again both enjoyed. We have tried massages before but not with fragrance oils which I think made for a nice change. We also incorporated the blindfold into this as well whilst having the massages.

DAY 3

Prompt you used:

This time I used the AI more independently and I asked it how to be more connected with my partner and then specified that I wanted to be more physically confident.

Suggestion from Lovehoney AI:

“It’s great that you want to deepen your connection! Here are some ideas:

Open Communication: Share your thoughts and feelings regularly.

Quality Time: Plan activities together, like date nights or exploring new hobbies.

Physical Touch: Increase affection through hugs, cuddling, or holding hands.

Explore Together: Consider using intimacy-enhancing products to heighten experiences.”

“It’s wonderful that you’re focusing on physical confidence! Here are some tips:

Self-Care: Prioritise your health and grooming routines.

Body Positivity: Embrace and celebrate your body as it is.

Explore Sensuality: Discover what makes you feel good, like dancing or dressing up.

Use of Products: Consider exploring items that can enhance your confidence during intimate moments.”

Your experience:

My partner and I had a long conversation about our thoughts and feelings as well as planning more quality time together and date nights, as we haven’t had some in a while. I also focused on some self care and found that putting on some of my favourite lingerie made me feel more confident when we were intimate and allowed me to take the lead without my partner asking, which he has wanted for a long time!

DAY 4

Prompt you used:

We asked how we can spice up our sex life, then specified with, what kind of different positions when offered with options.

Suggestion from Lovehoney AI:

“Here are some ideas to help spice things up:

Explore new fantasies: Communicate with your partner about desires.

Try out new positions: Experimenting can bring novelty to your experience.

Incorporate sensory play: Use blindfolds or feathers to heighten sensations.

Introduce toys or accessories: Discovering new products can enhance pleasure.”

“I’m glad you’re interested in exploring new positions! Here are a few to consider:

Cowgirl: Great for intimate eye contact and control.

Spooning: Perfect for closeness and comfort, allowing for deep connection.

Edge of the bed: Creates a thrilling angle and adds excitement.

Standing: Adds a sense of urgency and spontaneity.”

Your experience:

We have tried these positions before but it’s always good to have a reminder of the different things you can do as it can lead to different experiences. Continuing from Day 3, I decided to keep the idea of wearing nice lingerie for when we get intimate as I found it allows me to be more physically in control which made cowgirl quite a different experience for me and my partner... in a very good way.

DAY 5

Prompt you used:

We asked what kind of creative foreplay can you think of.

Suggestion from Lovehoney AI:

“Here are some creative foreplay ideas to spice things up:

Foreplay Dice: Introduce spontaneity and variety.

Role-Playing Scenarios: Explore different fantasies together.

Board Games: Mix questions and forfeits for added excitement.

Position Cards: Try out new positions suggested by the cards.”

Your experience:

For this we actually have foreplay dice so we got it out and decided to actually use it as it’s been sitting a draw for a couple of years. We both felt that we couldn’t really use the dice without stopping and starting A LOT which took the fun out of it for us. Unfortunately not a winning suggestion this time!

DAY 6

Prompt you used:

We asked, “it’s a new year what should we do” and then asked it to be more specific as the initial response was a bit vague. We asked the AI what new categories there are to explore and then specified intimacy games.

Suggestion from Lovehoney AI:

“Happy New Year!

A fresh start is a great opportunity to explore new experiences in your sexual wellness journey. You could try setting some fun relationship goals, exploring new categories of toys, or even planning intimate date nights. Just remember to communicate openly with your partner about what you both want to explore together!”

“Great question! Here are some exciting categories you might want to explore:

Sensual Massage Oils: Enhance intimacy and relaxation.

Intimacy Games: Fun ways to connect and learn about each other.

Personal Massagers: For solo or partner play that can bring new sensations.

Bondage Gear: If you’re curious about light bondage practices.”

Your experience:

We ended up playing couple’s truth or dare for about 3 hours into the middle of the night. We both learnt a lot of things about each other that we didn’t know before and we had a lot of fun to the point we didn’t notice the time going by. We did initially start off with asking the AI to give us truths or dares to get us started!

DAY 7

Prompt you used:

We told the AI we wanted to try new things and then specified we wanted some new ideas.

Suggestion from Lovehoney AI:

“That’s great to hear! Exploring new things can really enhance intimacy.

Are you interested in incorporating any specific stimulation zones or kinks into your foreplay?

Also, do you have any fantasies or themes in mind that you’d like to explore further?”

“Got it! Here are some fun ideas to try out:

Sensory Play: Use blindfolds or feathers to heighten sensations.

Temperature Play: Experiment with ice cubes or warm oils for contrasting sensations.

Teasing Games: Take turns giving each other massages or gentle touches.

Creative Settings: Change the environment, like trying out a different room or even outdoors.”

Your experience:

On the final day we decided to use toys, although it wasn’t specified from the AI itself. Instead, we thought of our own new idea, as I usually use the vibrator by myself but this time we decided to incorporate it into our foreplay which was a huge success.

So, What’s The Verdict Gabrielle?

Well, this week was certainly a lot busier than our usual sex life.

The Lovehoney A.I.ssistant helped us try some new things and I think even just the idea that we were using it helped us get excited for the evening and actually sit down together to see what we both want to do.

It has definitely improved our intimacy, that’s for sure! It’s helped me find ways to become more confident during those intimate times, something which I normally struggle with.

It’s also given us ideas which we are going to continue to use and do in the future – most important, it has made us find more time to be intimate with each other.

The only con? I would say that after using it for the week you can see how some of the responses do become repetitive, despite asking different types of questions.