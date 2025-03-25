Aimee Lou Wood's 'Amazing' Fake Body Part Was Key To This White Lotus Scene

Aimee Lou Wood on the set of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that The White Lotus used some pretty smart technology to pull off one of her big scenes from the current series.

Earlier in the season, Aimee’s character appeared in a scene in which she was bitten on the leg by a loose snake, who had been released by her boyfriend, played by Walton Goggins.

Advertisement

During a recent interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Bafta winner revealed that while the snakes on set were real, the leg that they bit was not.

“This amazing thing happened – a man came over to my house before I went to Thailand, he had this laser, he scanned my leg, then he created my leg,” she recalled. “He matched my skin and everything.”

Aimee continued: “The snake actually bit the fake leg. I have no idea what it was made out of.”

Sadly, Aimee was not allowed to keep the uncanny recreation of her leg (“I think they had to throw it away because it had venom in it,” she admitted), and was not actually anywhere near that part of the scene when it was filmed.

Advertisement

“I pretended to see the snake and screamed which I found weirdly embarrassing,” she recalled.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins as Chelsea and Rick in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Walton Goggins has previously spoken about how he has a debilitating fear of snakes, which made filming this scene especially difficult for him – and this was exacerbated even further when one of them bit him, resulting in a trip to the hospital.

However, Aimee apparently had an incident of her own on that day of shooting.

“I’d put full oomph into my running away from the snake, I fell, cut all this side of my body open, was bleeding,” she admitted to Jonathan Ross. “And then for the rest of the time, I had this big mark on my shoulder.

Advertisement

“So, the snake day was quite chaotic.”