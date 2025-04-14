Aimee Lou Wood Hits Out At 'Mean And Unfunny' Saturday Night Live Sketch

Aimee Lou Wood at the RTS Society Awards last month David Fisher/Shutterstock

Aimee Lou Wood was decidedly unimpressed to find herself the butt of the joke in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch.

Over the weekend, SNL aired a political parody of The White Lotus dubbed “The White Potus”, in which the hotel’s usual guests were replaced almost entirely by members of Donald Trump’s administration.

That is, with one notable exception.

During the sketch, cast member Sarah Sherman donned fake teeth and an exaggerated British accent to parody Aimee, who won praise for her performance as Chelsea in the third season of The White Lotus.

However, the morning after it aired, Aimee shared a series of Instagram posts admitting she’d found the sketch mean-spirited.

The Bafta winner began by responding to recent headlines that came about as the result of comments she made during an interview with GQ Hype.

Discussing insecurities about her appearance last week, Aimee said: “Someone told me how much [The White Lotus creator Mike White] had fought for me [to be in the show].

“They said ‘it had to be you, no matter what HBO said.’ It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: ’HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly. Mike had to say, ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’. That was the thing that was in my head.”

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, Aimee clarified: “Nobody at HBO called my ugly!! Jeez, as if! I clearly [said in the interview] that was my own paranoid thought…

“When someone (not a producer) told me Mike fought for me it was said in a nice way. I just spiralled about it because of my own imposter syndrome. That was my point.

“[I] just really wanted to clear that up because HBO have been nothing but super supportive.”

The former Sex Education star then continued: “Whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny.”

Aimee Lou Wood spoke out on Instagram on Sunday Instagram/Aimee Lou Wood

While she initially said that she was feeling “righteous” and “might delete” her comments “later”, she then followed up minutes afterwards: “On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about [SNL] so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself.

“Such a shame [because] I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Referring to Sarah’s attempts at a Mancunian accent (which were similarly criticised last year when she tried to impersonate Liam Gallagher on the show), Aimee quipped: “At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy even if it’s mean.”

Sarah Sherman during the latest episode of SNL NBC

Around two hours after her original post, Aimee claimed to have received “apologies from SNL” about the sketch, following up on Monday morning: “Last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth.

“I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

She added: “One last thing. Not [Sarah Sherman’s] fault. Not hating on her, hating on the concept.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Saturday Night Live for comment.

Aimee Lou Wood followed up her original posts on Monday morning Instagram

Last week, Aimee admitted she was growing tired of the conversation surrounding her teeth.

“It’s, like, cool, and now I want to stop fucking talking about it,” she told The Times. “Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about my gnashers? It’s like now I’m just a pair of front teeth.”

She also said to GQ Hype: “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work.