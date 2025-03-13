The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Embraced Her Teeth Thanks To This Iconic Pop Culture Moment

Aimee Lou Wood at the White Lotus premiere last month via Associated Press

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that a certain beauty campaign helped her embrace her distinctive teeth.

In a recent Instagram collaboration with the makeup brand Merit, the Bafta winner reflected on her own changing relationship with beauty.

“Playing loads of different characters has really helped with my self-confidence surrounding beauty, because it’s meant I’ve had to surrender control a lot,” the White Lotus star explained.

She continued: “A big thing for me growing up was my mouth, because it was the thing that everyone pointed out, and it was the thing that made me different. And I’d never seen an actress on TV with teeth like mine.

“When [Georgia May Jagger] did [her] ‘get the London look’ [for Rimmel], and she had the gap teeth, that was a huge moment. And I thought, ‘no, I am going to put red lipstick on, and I am going to draw attention to it’.”

In a full-circle moment, Georgia May Jagger then popped up in Aimee’s comments, telling her: “Your teeth are gorgeous.”

Aimee recently brushed off negative comments about her teeth during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She claimed: ”All I ever do is take the piss out of myself. Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth — that I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious.”

Aimee can currently be seen in action in the third season of The White Lotus, playing Chelsea, a character who – like herself – originally hails from Manchester.

In the lead-up to the new season, Aimee revealed that in her original audition, she tried out both American and British accents, before producers decided to stick with her natural twang.

