Aimee Lou Wood Names The 1 White Lotus Cast Member Who's Least Like Their Character

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed there is one member of the White Lotus season three cast who isn’t anything like their character.

During a recent interview with BuzzFeed, the Bafta winner spoke about White Lotus showrunner Mike White’s strong intuition when it came to casting actors who have something in common with the characters he’s created.

Advertisement

She explained: “Even if the behaviour isn’t the same, and the circumstances, Mike does tend to cast actors through his incredible intuition that share an essence with their character.”

“Except for Patrick,” Aimee quickly added, referring to co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger. “Patrick is not Saxon. In any way, shape or form.”

Aimee Lou Wood with Charlotte Le Bon and Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Advertisement

“Michelle [Monaghan is] not very Jaclyn, either, actually,” Aimee continued. “But I would say that Patrick is the most far away from his character.

“But the rest of us? There is something there that is shared. Which is why it can start to get a little bit claustrophobic and a little bit vulnerable.”

Advertisement

Similarly, Carrie Coon recently told TheWrap about how far apart Patrick is from his White Lotus alter-ego.

“I tell everyone he’s not a douchebag, because they just assume he’s like that!” Carrie explained. He’s not like that at all – you don’t understand. He’s playing a character.

“He makes me laugh out loud – I love [Saxon], I hate [Saxon].”

Advertisement

Patrick’s mum, the acclaimed journalist and author Maria Shriver, also told the Today show last week: “Patrick is not like Saxon. I just want to clear that up because people say, ‘Is Patrick like Saxon?’ I’m like, ‘Do you think I would’ve raised a Saxon?’.”

Elsewhere in her BuzzFeed interview, Aimee spoke more at length about the intense feelings that shooting for seven months in Thailand brought about.

“Leslie Bibb and I went to Tokyo, which was a real highlight,” she recalled. “We just said, ‘we have to get out of this virtual reality and go back into the real world’.

Advertisement

“So, we went to Tokyo, and we were saying – the irony [was] that our shoulders dropped and we felt so stress-free when we got into this bustling city, and we’d spent months on an island that was supposed to be the most relaxing place ever. But we were stressed out of our minds. And I felt like a Sim. [I felt like] I was in The Sims.”

Aimee added that “how much [the show] meant to us all” was at the root of much of that feeling.

“We don’t want to let Mike down, we don’t want to let each other down, this show is known for having the best ensembles, you don’t want to be the weak link,” she claimed.

“There was no escape, the world became just the hotel, that cast and crew. So, it just becomes like a pressure cooker, like The Truman Show, unreal but real. It was all very confusing, I think.”

Advertisement