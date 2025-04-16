Aimee Lou Wood Thanks Saturday Night Live Comedian For 'Beautiful' Gesture After 'Mean' Sketch

Aimee Lou Wood on The Jonathan Ross Show last month Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, the White Lotus star admitted her feelings had been hurt by a political SNL segment parodying the hit US series, in which Sarah donned fake teeth to portray Aimee while making a joke about “fluoride”.

Posting on Instagram the morning after the skit aired, Aimee branded it “mean and unfunny”, writing: “Take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

She also criticised Sarah’s attempts at a Mancunian accent (which were also widely-panned last year when she tried to impersonate Liam Gallagher), concluding: “I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Sarah Sherman impersonating Aimee Lou Wood on Saturday Night Live NBC

Having already claimed that she’d received an apology from SNL about the sketch, the former Sex Education actor revealed on Tuesday evening that Sarah had made another sweet gesture to try and make amends.

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers,” Aimee wrote on her Instagram story, alongside a picture of Sarah’s gift.

Aimee posted a picture of flowers sent to her by Sarah Sherman on Tuesday night Instagram/Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee had previously told her followers that the sketch was “not [Sarah’s] fault”, insisting she was “not hating on her”, rather “hating on the concept” of the skit.

Saturday Night Live did not respond to HuffPost UK’s previous requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Aimee admitted she was growing tired of the conversation around her teeth.

“It’s, like, cool, and now I want to stop fucking talking about it,” she said during an interview with The Times. “Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about my gnashers? It’s like now I’m just a pair of front teeth.”

Aimee also told GQ Hype: “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work.

