Aimee Lou Wood Confirms This 1 Popular White Lotus Fan Theory Was Deliberate Foreshadowing

Aimee Lou Wood at the premiere of The White Lotus in February via Associated Press

Warning: The article contains major spoilers for the final episode of The White Lotus.

The White Lotus fans are divided into two camps after the recently-aired finale – those who were blindsided by that shocking death scene, and those who had been glued to online fan theories, and had therefore armoured themselves against what was to come.

In the lead-up to the final instalment of the award-winning US dramedy, there were plenty of theories flying around suggesting that it would be Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea whose body was discovered in the luxury Thai resort.

One popular theory pointed towards a character that Chelsea was seen wearing over the course of the series, which bore the message “stay gold”, a nod to one character’s final words in the Francis Ford Coppola film The Outsiders.

And in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Aimee confirmed that this was a deliberate Easter egg.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in their very first scene, which showed Chelsea wearing her "stay gold" necklace Fabio Lovino/HBO

“That was the one thing for Chelsea that we were really fixed on making sure we got,” the Bafta winner explained. “It got delivered to my house in London – we had two in case one went missing – I had to bring it in my suitcase and travel it over to Thailand because we didn’t want it getting lost.

“I remember wearing it and thinking ‘people are gonna clock this and do we want them to clock it?’. But then, at the same time, Mike [White, The White Lotus’ creator] is the king of the red herring. Because Mike’s so mischievous and he might just pull the rug at the last minute.”

She continued: “But when people started noticing it in the past couple of weeks and there was all this stuff coming out, I started to get a little bit like, ‘Oh no, stop writing about it!’. But actually, I think it just adds a layer to the magic of it.”

Chelsea wore her "stay gold" necklace at several key points in the series Fabio Lovino/HBO

Last week, Aimee was asked about White Lotus fans’ theories during a video interview with BuzzFeed.

“There are some things that people have started talking about recently, and I’m not going to say what because I don’t want to give anything away, but there are things that are being noticed where I’m like… stop making the videos! Be quiet!” she admitted.

“I’m being tagged in [them] and I’m like, ‘no!’. It’s starting to feel very close, and so I’m very desperate for [the finale to air].”

When asked if she was aware that certain details are Easter eggs, “like a necklace perhaps”, during filming, Aimee responded: “Yeah… and a few things were discussions with different departments.”

Some White Lotus devotees may well already be aware of a different Easter egg from season two, in which showrunner Mike White used a reference to another Francis Ford Coppola movie, The Godfather, to signpost that Jennifer Coolidge’s character was also in trouble.

You can watch all three seasons of The White Lotus on Sky and Now in the UK, with a fourth already confirmed to be in the works.