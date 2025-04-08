Aimee Lou Wood at the premiere of The White Lotus in February via Associated Press

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.

But in a new interview with Vanity Fair, cast member Aimee Lou Wood has insisted she’s happy with the way that things played out.

Alright, here come the spoilers. Buckle up, folks!

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus season three Fabio Lovino/HBO

The season three finale saw Aimee’s character Chelsea die in a mass shooting at the White Lotus resort, incited by her boyfriend Rick, who also perished moments later.

Aimee has revealed that while showrunner Mike White was initially on the fence about whether killing off Chelsea was the right thing to do, Aimee was always more at peace with the decision.

“Mike a few times was saying, ‘Have I made the right choice? Are people gonna hate me too much? Maybe I should change who dies’,” the Bafta winner explained.

“But I was always so peaceful. I was always like, ‘You’ve done the right thing. Chelsea has to die’.”

Later in the interview, Aimee also responded to fans who have complained about Rick putting Chelsea in danger, ultimately leading to her death.

Are we ever going to get over this scene? Probably not... HBO

“People keep saying, ‘I was so angry that Rick even took Chelsea to Thailand in the first place and put her in danger!’,” she explained, adding: “I highly doubt that Rick was going, ‘Chelsea, please, please come to Thailand with me!’. He was probably going, ‘Go home, go away!’.

“He could have bundled her up in a car and sent her off and she would’ve got out at the other end and come straight back. She has choice. She has choice and she has agency.”

