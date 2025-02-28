Aimee Lou Wood Reveals The 1 Key Difference In Filming Her White Lotus Sex Scene

Aimee Lou Wood at the premiere of The White Lotus season three earlier this month via Associated Press

After having her breakthrough moment in the Netflix teen comedy Sex Education, Aimee Lou Wood is no stranger to filming an intimate scene or two.

However, Aimee has revealed that shooting her latest sex scenes in season three of The White Lotus was different to all of her on-sex experiences so far.

During a recent interview with Elle, the Bafta winner was asked about her experiences of working with intimacy coordinator Miriam Lucia while she and co-star Walter Goggins filmed the sex scene involving their White Lotus characters.

“I love intimacy coordinators, and I think they’re absolutely essential,” she began.

“However, sometimes they can make it more awkward because… if you’re friends with the actors, you’ve already got a dynamic, and then the intimacy coordinator’s coming in and it’s like, we have to act different because it becomes all formal and it becomes quite heavy. And Miriam’s so great because she’s not like that at all. She’s so informed by us.”

Aimee went on to say that she and Walter “designed” how things played out between their two characters, claiming it was important that viewers “see the love” between the pair when they’re alone, which doesn’t shine through elsewhere in the series.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walter Goggins' characters had an intimate moment in episode two of the new series HBO

She continued: “And also, she showed me. The main sex scene, she showed it to me at the end. [She said,] ‘I just want you to watch it. And I want you to know that if you are not happy, we can change it’.

“That was the first time that had ever happened, that someone had straight away been like, ‘Come in this room and watch it’.”

Aimee added that White Lotus producer Mike White was also keen for her to offer her verdict on the scene, and give her approval over whether it was used or “we can cut away before anything happens”.

Ultimately, Aimee said she felt it was “important” to keep the scene in full, as it “shows a facet of their relationship that we otherwise wouldn’t really get”.

Aimee isn’t the only one to open up about filming risqué scenes in the new season of The White Lotus.