This Is What Aimee Lou Wood Really Thinks Of Everyone Talking About Her Teeth

Aimee Lou Wood at the premiere of The White Lotus season three in February via Associated Press

Aimee Lou Wood has admitted she’s ready to “to stop fucking talking about” her teeth.

The Bafta winner’s smile has been one of her trademarks since she first rose to prominence in Sex Education, with her teeth receiving even more attention since she made her debut in the hit US dramedy The White Lotus earlier this year.

However, with season three of the show now over, Aimee told The Times that this is a conversation she’s grown tired of.

Advertisement

“It’s, like, cool, and now I want to stop fucking talking about it,” she explained. “Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about my gnashers? It’s like now I’m just a pair of front teeth.”

She continued: “I understand what it represents. People feel more confident about their imperfections.

“It does feel a bit weird that the thing I got bullied for is now the thing that everyone’s, like, ‘woo!’. [But] it’s still the thing that’s defining me.”

Advertisement

Aimee Lou Wood in character as Chelsea in The White Lotus HBO

Elaborating further, Aimee later told GQ Hype: “It makes me really happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit.

“The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work. They think it’s nice because they’re not criticising. And, I have to go there… I don’t know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance.”

Advertisement

Last month, Aimee made an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, where fellow guest Stephen Fry praised her for keeping her natural teeth as they are.

“I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having,” she admitted at the time. “Because the Americans can’t believe [them]. And [people] are all being lovely!”

She continued: “It feels so lovely, and it’s a real full circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience ’cause I’ve got these gnashers.”

Advertisement