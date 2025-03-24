Aimee Lou Wood Reveals How She Really Feels About All The Attention Her Teeth Are Getting

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has admitted she’s loving the positive attention her teeth have received since the premiere of The White Lotus last month.

Over the weekend, the Bafta winner was interviewed on The Jonathan Ross Show, where fellow guest Stephen Fry praised her keeping her natural teeth as they are.

“It sounds like a small thing, but you’ve obviously made an enormous number of people happy by not changing your teeth – which are notable!” he pointed out. “Like my bent nose! But yours are better.”

He continued: “You obviously had a time when some people would have said to you, ’oh you should get those corrected’ – awful word – but you stood up for them.

“And they’re part of your character, all the roles you’ve played that I’ve seen, they’ve actually enhanced your performance.”

“I kind of [agree],” she responded, to rapturous applause from the studio audience. “I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having. Because the Americans can’t believe [them].

“And [people] are all being lovely!”

Aimee Lou Wood and Stephen Fry on The Jonathan Ross Show Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Aimee continued: “It’s pretty much like… these videos come up on my Instagram of these orthodontists analysing my teeth… and they, like, dissect my teeth and say, ‘what’s wrong with them…’ but then at the end, go, ‘But I don’t think she should change a thing!’.”

“Oh my god, it feels so lovely, and it’s a real full circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience ’cause I’ve got these gnashers,” she quipped.

Aimee also revealed that colleagues on past sets have been shocked to discover that she wasn’t wearing false teeth, recalling: “People have been like, ‘they’re real?!’.”

She claimed: “All I ever do is take the piss out of myself. Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth — that I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious.”

Earlier this month, she also opened up about the pop culture moment that helped her embrace her distinctive teeth as a teenager in a candid Instagram post.