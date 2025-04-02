Fans Think They've Worked Out Aimee Lou Wood's Next Major Role After The White Lotus

The Beatles stars Paul Mescal Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson via Associated Press

The main cast for Sam Mendes’ four intertwining films about The Beatles has finally been unveiled – and people think they’ve already worked out another huge British star who could be putting in an appearance.

After months of speculation, it was confirmed that Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal will be playing John Lennon and Paul McCartney in the new biopics, all of which are due to hit cinemas in April 2028.

And it’s Joseph who would be most affected by the casting that fans think they’ve already pieced together.

Aimee Lou Wood via Associated Press

Earlier this week, a post on X – that has now racked up a quarter of a million views – pointed out that The White Lotus favourite Aimee Lou Wood had recently reposted pictures of George Harrison and his first wife Pattie Boyd on her Instagram story.

This prompted speculation that she will be playing the model in at least one of the new films.

Aimee Lou Wood possibly hinting at her role as Pattie Boyd in the upcoming Beatles biopics next year ⋆˙⟡



Do we think we could see Aimee as Pattie??



(from gandpharrison on tiktok) pic.twitter.com/qBBV2ZJlmN — starruih (@starruih) March 31, 2025

Page Six also noted that Aimee had recently begun following Joseph Quinn on Instagram, while also liking pictures of George and Pattie on the site.

And when Pattie posted on X about the project – questioning who would play her in the film centring around George – many fans were quick to suggest Aimee as a strong contender:

I wonder who will be cast to play me? That's assuming that I get to feature in any of the movies.. https://t.co/v25JWUIvzM — Pattie Boyd (@thepattieboyd) April 1, 2025

aimee lou wood will be playing you (manifesting) and yes you WILL be getting a feature — gab ^_~ ✿ (@strwbhrryfields) April 1, 2025

You’ll definitely be in it, you’re an important part of Beatles history. I truly think Aimee Lou Wood could play you, she’s a wonderful actress! x — Pattie Boyd Daily (@groovyboyd) April 1, 2025

Aimée Lou of course pic.twitter.com/shvSMu7tcx — cinematictalk (@cinematictalk) April 1, 2025

i'm hoping for aimee lou wood! https://t.co/lPb6yaCPvQ — muddy dirty puppy (@muddydirtypuppy) April 1, 2025

hopefully aimee lou wood — vri (@sharontqte) April 1, 2025

I VOTE AIMEE LOU WOOD!!!! — bambi (@enelinvierno) April 1, 2025

Aimee Lou Wood would be perfect! — Paul McCartney Brasil (@mccartneybrazil) April 2, 2025

George and Pattie met on the set of the Beatles movie A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, and were married two years later.

She is thought to be the inspiration for several beloved Beatles songs, including the ballad, Something.

After 10 years of marriage, the couple parted ways and eventually divorced in 1977. Pattie later married Eric Clapton in 1979, while George wed Olivia Harrison in 1978, to whom he was married until his death in 2001.