Aimee Lou Wood Gets Candid About 1 Part Of Filming White Lotus She Found 'Scarier' Than Sex Scenes

Aimee Lou Wood on the set of The White Lotus season three Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about one aspect of filming The White Lotus that she found especially daunting.

The Bafta winner plays Chelsea in the new season of the hit US drama, a free-spirited Brit who is staying at the luxury resort with her troubled, older American partner.

So far, viewers have already seen Aimee taking part in one of the show’s more intimate scenes, and during a recent interview with The Sun, she revealed this wasn’t something she lost sleep over.

The former Sex Education star explained: “I was more nervous about bikinis than sex scenes.

“I was more worried about just being around the pool because I feel like that’s when you’re thinking more about how you look. Whereas . . . in an intimate scene, it’s about the intimacy. But then you just, kind of, have to forget that. You just have to let it go.

“But [pool scenes were] way scarier to me, actually.”

Aimee Lou Wood and Charlotte Le Bon in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aimee has previously spoken about her struggles with disordered eating in her younger years, which she claimed was exacerbated when she began attending drama school.

She told The Guardian in 2023: “At drama school I was being told consistently that I was moving my body in the wrong way. So when I walked into a rehearsal, where I have to express myself through my body, I felt like I was going to burst into tears. I hate feeling awkward in my own body.

“It’s definitely tied into having had eating disorders. Your body becomes like an enemy. I was so detached from my body when I was in the eating disorders, it was like I was outside it, scrutinising it. I am very gradually getting over that.”

Aimee also told The Independent that same year that having scoliosis – where the spine twists and curves to the side – at drama school also heightened these feelings.

“You go to drama school and everyone’s being straightened out. It’s not easy being told you’re moving wrong – it’s basically a tirade on your body,” she said.

The White Lotus continues on Mondays on Now and Sky in the UK.

