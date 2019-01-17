Ainsley Harriott Reflects On 'Why Hello Jill' Viral Moment

Ainsley Harriott has reflected on his 2018 viral moment, which saw him surprising an elderly woman at her home with an announcement of: “Why hello Jill…!”

Last year, Ainsley was part of a surprise for one lucky ‘This Morning’ viewer, who, as you can probably guess, was named Jill.

The pensioner’s children surprised her for Mother’s Day by having Alison Hammond and the ‘This Morning’ team show up at her home live on air, but the proceedings quickly took a surreal turn.

Seated next to Alison on the sofa, Jill looked somewhat overwhelmed as watched two men carried an enormous TV into her living room for her to enjoy future episodes of ‘This Morning’ on.