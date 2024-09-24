The Best Air Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Only Takes 8 Minutes To Cook

via Associated Press

With the Great British Bake Off set to return today, most of us (ie. me) have grand ideas of baking alongside the show.

Inevitably, though, life gets in the way ― after all, the show does air on a school night.

Luckily, though, Philips’ in-house air fryer chef Martin Senders has a delicious cookie recipe that takes a measly eight minutes to cook in everyone’s favourite time-saving appliance.

“We can’t all be born ‘Star Baker’, so any technology that makes baking more of a breeze is always welcome ― and that’s exactly what the Airfryer does,” Senders told HuffPost UK over email.

“An Airfryer works by circulating hot air, making it perfect for golden, perfectly risen bakes with no soggy bottom’ in sight,” he added.

Cookies in particular do well in the devices, as it’s really easy to achieve that drool-worthy soft inside and crips exterior.

What’s the recipe?

Senders’ recipe serves eight, he says.

The ingredients are:

60g milk chocolate

60g dark chocolate

160g plain flour

2 pinches of salt

1 teaspoon of baking powder

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

100g softened unsalted butter

70g white sugar

2 tablespoons of milk

40g almond flakes.

To make the cookies, he says, you should follow these steps:

Coarsely chop both types of chocolate, and combine then combine the flour, salt, baking powder and cocoa powder in a bowl and mix until incorporated. Add the softened butter and sugar to a bowl and beat until fluffy. Add the milk and continue mixing. Gradually add the flour mixture while continuing to mix until evenly combined. Add the chopped chocolate and mix until just incorporated. Shape the dough into about eight balls and let them rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Flatten them into a cookie shape. Dip the bottom of your cookies in flaked almonds, before placing four of them into the Airfryer basket and cooking for 8 minutes at 160 degrees. Repeat this step for the remaining cookies. Let cookies sit for around five minutes to cool before serving.

Cookie dough balls can be wrapped in baking paper and stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.