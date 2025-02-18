Air Fryer Owners Warned After £80K Kitchen Fire – Here’s How To Stay Safe

Witthaya Prasongsin via Getty Images

Air fryers have gained something of a cult following in the UK – but a leading insurance firm has warned fans of the kitchen gadget to be aware of their potential safety risks.

Insurance provider Aviva said it has witnessed a number of “significant” claims relating to air fryer fires over the last four years.

Some claims incurred tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of damage, with the average claim for 2024 sitting at just shy of £30,000.

In one case, an air fryer fire caused £80,000 worth of damage to a customer’s kitchen after spreading and setting the entire room alight.

The fire destroyed the kitchen ceiling, walls, cupboards (and their contents), a washing machine and a television. Gulp!

A survey of 2,000 people conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Aviva revealed nearly one in five UK adults (19%) have encountered potential or actual fire hazards in their homes due to air fryers.

Smoke coming from the air fryer (9%) and overheating (9%) were the most common fire-related issues, followed by scorching (4%).

The data also highlighted more serious incidents, including explosions caused by air fryers (3%) and fires (3%).

More than two-thirds (68%) of those polled own an air fryer and over six in 10 people (61%) use theirs at least weekly.

Almost half (45%) of people surveyed admitted they are unaware of the fire risks associated with air fryers, while almost a third (30%) would not know what to do if a fire broke out in their home because of one.

Bad habits to avoid when using an air fryer

While just over one in five people (21%) follow the guidelines and advice in the manual provided with the air fryer, the study revealed some bad habits amongst users.

These included:

Leaving the air fryer unattended when it’s in use (12%)

Using oil in the air fryer (8%)

Using the air fryer in a non-ventilated area such as a cupboard or under an overhead cabinet (6%)

Keeping the air fryer on a soft tea towel or flammable surface (4%)

Plugging the air fryer into an extension lead (4%)

Regularly overfilling the air fryer (3%)

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “With the increasing popularity of air fryers, it’s crucial that users are aware of the associated fire risks.

“Simple practices such as not leaving air fryers unattended, avoiding excessive amounts of oil when cooking, placing air fryers on non-flammable surfaces, and ensuring proper ventilation during use can significantly reduce fire risks.”

If your air fryer does ever set alight, it’s important not to use water to try and put the fire out.

“Instead, use a fire blanket or a fire extinguisher rated for electrical fires, and call the fire brigade if necessary,” said Davidson.

Air fryer safety tips

The insurance firm has shared its top tips for reducing the risk of air fryer fires: